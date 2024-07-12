The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of one of their most pivotal offseasons in years. This offseason feels like a sliding doors moment of sorts, where their decision on whether or not to go all-in and make the most out of the remaining elite seasons of Stephen Curry's career will affect how their future shapes up in a big way.

With trade talks involving the Warriors remaining as loud as ever, they continue to be a team to monitor deep into the offseason, and whether they could pull off a blockbuster deal for another All-Star. At the very least, the Dubs brass is trying its hardest to improve the roster, with head coach Steve Kerr revealing that everyone not named Curry could be involved in a trade for the right player.

“There's very few players in the league who are not talked about in trade discussions. Steph Curry is not being discussed in trade talks. Everybody else is,” Kerr said in an appearance on the Willard & Dibs show on 95.7 The Game radio.

Over the past few years, the Warriors have been straddling two timelines — one where they remain competitive with Curry leading the way and one where they have a bright outlook in the post-Stephen Curry era with Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski emerging as foundational pieces. This has resulted in less-than-stellar results over the past two seasons — exiting the playoffs in the second round in 2023 as the sixth seed and then missing out on the playoffs entirely in 2024.

The Warriors have remained stubborn in holding on to their youngsters, which may prove to be the right call from a long-term perspective. But the time to choose a direction may be now. Curry is now 36 years of age, and clock is ticking on the setting sun that is the Warriors dynasty.

Will the Warriors actually pull off a blockbuster trade?

The Warriors, overall, have had a very solid offseason. They may have lost franchise icon Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, but they smartly used the financial flexibility that opened up as a result of Thompson's departure to sign three rotation players in Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson.

At the very least, the Warriors can now go 10 or even 11 deep, and as the franchise's mantra during their 2015 NBA championship run once proved, there indeed is strength in numbers. However, the reigning champion Boston Celtics as well as the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets showed that having that kind of depth isn't necessarily the key — it's having the right six or seven pieces to build the team around, with a few of those players being fringe All-Stars.

There was a potential blockbuster move in the cards for the Warriors earlier in the offseason when the opportunity to trade for Paul George presented itself. George was also willing to join forces with Stephen Curry to try and reignite the Dubs dynasty, for whatever it's worth. But there continues to be hesitation on the Warriors' end. Which player are they waiting for to be available that they'll be willing to trade away their prized youngsters?

At this point, the most obvious target for the Warriors via trade is Lauri Markkanen. The Utah Jazz are far away from contention, especially in the loaded Western Conference, and Markkanen continues to be a logical trade candidate because of it. Moreover, he'll be a free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season — will the Jazz actually commit to him and sign him to a huge extension?

But the Jazz, helmed by president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, will be difficult to negotiate with. Ainge-led teams delight in squeezing other teams as dry as they could in trades. In Markkanen trade talks, how much are the Warriors actually willing to give? Will they offer enough to force the Jazz's hands?

Any and all trade offers from the Warriors will have to begin with Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga broke out in Year 3 and emerged as a 16-point per game scorer; in a bigger role, he could be an even greater source of buckets. He will only be turning 22 years of age at the start of next season.

The Warriors will also have to offer another young player, be it Podziemski, Moody, or Jackson-Davis, and given how much Mikal Bridges netted the Brooklyn Nets in terms of draft capital, the Dubs also better be prepared to give every first-round pick they can to Utah.

Acquiring a talented, All-Star-level player in the middle of his prime requires an outlay of talent as well. Steve Kerr's words only reinforce the notion that everything but Curry is on the table.