The Golden State Warriors have had an up-and-down 2023-24 season, but head coach Steve Kerr is feeling good as the team has won seven of their last eight games headed into the final week of the regular season.
Kerr spoke about where the Warriors are at compared to last season:
Reporter: "Are you a better team than last year?"
Steve Kerr: " We're definitely a better team than last year. Better two-way basketball, better chemistry, better vibes… I still believe that we can be something special." 🗣️
(via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/VctOLyifVZ
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 8, 2024
Said Kerr on the Warriors' mindset and talent level as the NBA Play-In Tournament awaits, “We're definitely a better team. Better two-way basketball, better connection, better chemistry. There's a much better vibe with this team. So, I still believe, firmly, that we can do something special. Obviously, it's going to be a lot harder than it normally would. We're going to have to win, at least one, probably two play in games, and that's not easy. But, if we can get a chance, I like this group's chances.
The Warriors have dealt with adversity this season. From Draymond Green's multiple suspensions, to the death of a beloved assistant coach, to star Klay Thompson's difficulties in adapting to a reserve role, Golden State has had basketball fans calling this the end of the dynasty.
But, despite all of this adversity, the Warriors have managed to put together a solid second-half of the season. Since Jan. 30, Golden State is 24-11 – a .685 winning percentage. Extrapolated of the entire season, that's only behind the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets.
Warriors powered by Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga connection
Third year forward Jonathan Kuminga is dealing with a minor knee issue that has caused him to miss the last handful of Warriors games, but he's been a key reason that Golden State has turned their season around.
He's averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists on solid 58.8% true shooting since becoming entrenched as a starter on January 27th.
Kuminga credited Green as part of the reason for his emergence, saying the Warriors vet was constantly in touch while serving his suspension and away from the team.
He specifically shared that Green's time watching games at home involved film study, which in turn helped him gain a better understanding of himself.
During his absence of 16 games, Green also stayed in touch with teammates Stephen Curry and Chris Paul, as well as Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Additionally, Green received daily texts from his former college coach, Tom Izzo of Michigan State.
“I wanted to pick up everything he knows,” said Kuminga. “With him, he won't just give [advice] up if you don't compete big-time.”
The Warriors are all but locked into the 10th spot in the NBA Western Conference standings with four games to play. Whether they'll face the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, or Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Play-In Tournament remains to be seen.