The Warriors displayed heartfelt messages in remembrance of Dejan Milojevic.

The Golden State Warriors are remembering the life of former assistant coach Dejan Milojevic after he tragically passed away on Jan. 17th. 2023. The Warriors put together a tribute video for Milojevic ahead of Wednesday night's contest against the Hawks which included kind words from head coach Steve Kerr.

The Warriors pay tribute to the late Dejan Milojevic ahead of the Hawks game

Golden State released a heartwarming video paying tribute to Miloejevic on their X account. The tribute included words from various Warriors staff members and players. Moreover, Steve Kerr shared a few words about the late assistant coach before the game.

“The world lost a beautiful soul last week. Deki was a wonderful friend, a hell of a basketball coach, a beautiful man, and most importantly, a beautiful grandson, son, husband, and father. The mark that he's left on our organization over the last three years….his joy was ever-present,” Kerr said.

The head coach continued to glow about Milojevic's impact on Golden State.

“What he meant to us was a huge part of who we are. He's part of our soul. The outpouring of love that we've received this past week from all over the world…is a direct reflection of the joy and love he brought to everybody he met.”

Dejan Milojevic touched many hearts through the sport of basketball. He played overseas for 15 years before serving as Head Coach at Mega Basket for eight years, where he coached Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.

Furthermore, Milojevic was a mentor and formed relationships with multiple international players in the NBA.

All in all, the impact he made on those around him will continue to be cherished and celebrated.