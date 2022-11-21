Published November 21, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors have been focused on getting things back in order on the court. Now, they might have to go to it after being sued by a fan for $750,000. An FTX account holder filed a class action lawsuit against the Warriors in what is another chapter of the chaotic crypto currency saga that puts the company in yet another hole.

The person suing the Warriors is claiming the organization fraudulently promoted FTX, which is now bankrupt. Among those who are listed as defendants are Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, and Caroline Ellison, who led Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research.