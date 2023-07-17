Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry still has one basketball accolade he has yet to win, and he might try to pursue it next year just to stop Steve Kerr from bugging him about it.

When asked about potentially joining Team USA in the 2024 Olympics, Curry refused to give a direct answer. However, Steph admitted that his Warriors head coach always trolls him for not having won in the said competition, which could very well motivate him to actually join the USA national team and fill that spot in his resume.

“That's the one piece of the resume that coach [Steve Kerr] always likes to joke that I don't have. … We'll see how it goes come summer 2024,” Curry told Malika Andrews of ESPN during a recent interview.

“That’s the one piece of the resume [Steve Kerr] always likes to joke that I don't have… We'll see how it goes come summer 2024” Steph Curry on if he will play for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics in Paris 🤔🥇 (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/40JtHtnsPo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 17, 2023

To be fair to Stephen Curry, he did have a number of chances to be part of a gold-winning Team USA squad in the Olympics, but the timing had just always been off.

Curry has never participated in the Olympics before, though he was part of the Team USA rosters that won gold in the 2010 and 2014 FIBA World Cup. The Warriors star was in consideration for the 2016 team heading to the Rio Olympics, but he withdrew due to ankle and knee issues. Then in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he also declined from participating in order to rest and recover. Steve Kerr was part of the 2020 Team USA as an assistant coach.

It will definitely be interesting to see Curry join Team USA and make his Olympics debut, though fans shouldn't have their hopes up until Steph makes a final confirmation about his status.