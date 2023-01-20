Eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA, two-time scoring champ, one-time Finals MVP, two-time regular-season MVP, and of course, four-time NBA champ. Stephen Curry has pretty much done it all in the NBA throughout his decorated tenure with the Golden State Warriors. The one thing missing from his trophy cabinet, however, is an Olympic gold medal.

Steph might finally get a chance to win the elusive medal in the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the GOAT shooter’s willingness to join Team USA for the upcoming tournament, and at this point, Curry has made his true feelings about this abundantly clear:

“I’m more than excited about the opportunity to do it,” Curry said, via NBA insider Marc Stein. “Knowing that Coach Kerr is taking the lead and … I played on those two world championship teams and everybody who’s ever experienced both is never shy to mention how much different the Olympics is. They all say it’s not even close in terms of the vibe and the atmosphere and the buildup and the adrenaline and all that. I don’t know what the chances are, because you don’t know what’s going to happen, but I would love to have that experience at some point for sure.”

As Steph said, the fact that Steve Ker is going to be the head coach of Team USA for the Olympics has also played a key role in Curry’s decision to sign up for the squad. It’s not official yet, but you can be sure that coach Kerr is going to include his superstar in the lineup. I mean, why wouldn’t he?

Curry has not played in the Olympics yet, and it’s very likely that he gets his chance next summer. Let’s just hope he doesn’t sustain any sort of injury at that time because at this point, that seems to be the only factor that’s standing in the way of Steph leading the charge for Team USA at the 2024 Olympic Games.