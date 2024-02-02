Golden State got an update on its sharp shooting center.

The Golden State Warriors defeated Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, recapturing some of the team's magic from its glory days.

Recently Coach Steve Kerr broke the silence on Andrew Wiggins trade rumors prior to the deadline. He also shot down trade rumors about some of the Warriors' most popular players.

Golden State is scheduled to head east for road games against the Grizzlies, Hawks, Nets and others starting tomorrow night.

Prior to the bonanza of road tests, the Warriors got an update on center Dario Saric's health status.

Saric Listed as ‘Out' With an Illness

The Warriors' official injury report listed the Croatian big man as out with an ‘injury/illness.'

Saric's status was confirmed on ESPN.com as he was listed as ‘out' with no word on whether or not he would play against the Grizzlies on Friday.

Saric has been the Warriors' iron man this season, playing in all 44 of the team's games thus far.

Saric's Value to Warriors Team

Saric provides an outside shooting threat that has been especially valuable to Golden State this season.

He is averaging 10.2 points per game and shooting just over 48 percent from the field.

He also is making 1.5 out of 3.8 three-point attempts per game for a solid 41.2% three point shooting percentage this season.

Saric isn't the classic Warriors big man in the mold of Andrew Bogut who will hold things down in the post and on the board while blocking lots of shots (he has a 0.2 BLK average this season).

What he does provide is a shooter who can get hot and shoot opposing teams out of the game when he starts feeling it.

If he can't go on this road trip, the Warriors will certainly notice his absence.