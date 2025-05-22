Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was named to the 2024-25 NBA All-Defensive First Team on Thursday, marking his ninth career selection and placing him among an elite group in league history. With the honor, Green becomes just the 13th player in NBA history to earn nine or more All-Defensive Team selections.

The NBA announced the full All-Defensive First Team, which includes Green alongside Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), and Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets). Green received 81 first-place votes in the process.

Green, 35, appeared in 68 games for the Warriors this season, averaging nine points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 block per game. He shot 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from three-point range while logging 29.2 minutes per contest.

The milestone achievement places Green in the company of NBA legends such as Tim Duncan (15), Kobe Bryant (12), Kevin Garnett (12), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (11), and Scottie Pippen (10). Other names in the prestigious group include Gary Payton, Dennis Rodman, and Michael Jordan, underscoring the historical weight of Green’s continued defensive excellence.

Draymond Green’s All-Defensive honor highlights his lasting value in Golden State

A former Defensive Player of the Year in 2015-16, Green has served as the defensive anchor of the Warriors' dynasty and has remained a vital part of the team’s identity well into his mid-30s. His leadership and impact on that end of the floor continued this season as Golden State fought through a competitive Western Conference.

Green's defensive contributions were particularly notable in March, when he was named the Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month. During that stretch, he helped lead the Warriors to an 11-4 record while averaging 1.9 steals per game. The Warriors led the league in steals per game that month (9.9) and forced 16.7 turnovers per contest. They also posted the second-best defensive rating in the Western Conference at 109.7.

This All-Defensive selection adds another accolade to Green’s Hall of Fame-caliber résumé. In addition to his four NBA championships, he is a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection. His unique blend of defensive versatility, court awareness, and vocal leadership has made him a foundational piece for Golden State throughout his 13-year career.

The Warriors were eliminated in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Green’s recognition is a bright spot for the franchise as it shifts focus to the offseason. With Green, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and head coach Steve Kerr all under contract through 2027, Golden State remains committed to a veteran core that continues to chase postseason success.

Green’s latest achievement reaffirms his lasting defensive presence and the continued respect he commands across the league.