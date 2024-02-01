Kerr is hopeful Wiggins remains a Warrior past February 8th.

Perhaps no other Golden State Warrior has been more disappointing this 2023-24 NBA season than Andrew Wiggins, who is in the midst of the worst campaign of his career so far. As a result, Wiggins has been engulfed in trade rumors over the past month and a half as the Warriors navigate through what has been a letdown of a season.

Previous reports claimed that Golden State has become more open to parting ways with the All-Star forward. Anthony Slater of The Athletic recently noted that Wiggins could be “the most likely Warrior to be dealt” ahead of the trade deadline.

Despite the trade rumors, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has remained positive about Wiggins' play and contributions to the team and hopes when February 9th comes, he will still see the Canadian around.

“I'm very hopeful and I expect him to be here when the trade deadline passes,” Steve Kerr admitted. “I think he's been a big part of our team over the years… helped us win a title a year and a half ago. Still has a lot of career ahead of him. I'm really hoping Wiggs is here. As I said, I'm fully expect him to be here.”

Steve Kerr on recent trade rumors involving Andrew Wiggins. “I’m very hopeful and I expect him to be here when the trade deadline passes.” pic.twitter.com/Wpi7CxTdzL — Jack Winter (@ArmstrongWinter) February 1, 2024

Though he is averaging career-lows across the board for the year, Wiggins has played much better as of late and is looking more like the player the Warriors witness in their run to the 2022 NBA Finals.

He scored 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting to go along with five rebounds, four assists, and three steals in Golden State's most recent win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Over his last five, he is averaging 18.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 61.1 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Perhaps Andrew Wiggins' strong play as of late is enough to keep him in Golden State beyond February 8th.