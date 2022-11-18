Published November 18, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors are struggling mightily right now, and you have to say that Klay Thompson’s poor start to the season has a lot to do with this fact. You can definitely argue that Thompson has played in just 12 games this season and that the sample size remains small, but it still does not take away from the fact that the Dubs star is putting up some historically low numbers thus far.

At this point in the season, Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is actually shooting at a better rate from beyond the arc as compared to Klay (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

That is literally hard to believe. I never imagined I would see the day that Russell Westbrook would be shooting a better clip from distance than Klay Thompson, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest shooters of all time. Yet here we are.

Right now, Thompson is making 3.2 triples per game, which if you think about it, isn’t too bad at all. However, he’s attempting a career-high 9.6 shots from beyond the arc in each game, resulting in a miserable 33.0-percent shooting clip. In case you were wondering, Klay Thompson has shot 45.6 percent from 3-point territory throughout his career.

The reality, however, is that this stunning stat has as much to do with Russ than it does with Klay. Westbrook has been outstanding since taking on a bench role for the Lakers. The former league MVP has embraced the change, and it has resulted in a significant improvement in his overall play. Who would have thought, right?