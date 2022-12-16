By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Golden State Warriors fans everywhere are holding their collective breath as they await word on Stephen Curry’s shoulder injury. The two-time league MVP exited Wednesday’s loss to the Indina Pacers after hurting his shoulder on a botched steal attempt. He is now set to undergo more tests to determine how long he will be out of commission.

Right now, the Warriors are bracing themselves for the worst. The team is being optimistic as they await the results of Steph’s MRI, but this team knows that they will need to prepare for life without Curry — regardless of how long that might be.

It’s going to be very tough for the Warriors to remain competitive in a ruthless Western Conference without Curry in the mix. A clear testament to this fact is how the Dubs have fared without their superstar point guard in the lineup over the past several years:

The Warriors' record without Steph Curry over the last 4 seasons 👀 2022-23 — 0-3

2021-22 — 8-10

2020-21 — 2-7

2019-20 — 14-46 Overall: 24-66 pic.twitter.com/jQ5RuDITHH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 16, 2022

24-46. This has been Golden State’s record over the past four seasons whenever Curry is out of the lineup. To make matters worse, they’re 0-3 this year with Steph out injured. This simply underscores how important Curry is for the Warriors and the way they play. Without him, this is a much different squad.

At this point, however, the Warriors have no other choice but to try and keep the ship afloat without their talisman in the picture. They are currently 10th in the West with a 14-15 record, and they will be hoping to remain within striking distance of the playoffs for when Stephen Curry returns.