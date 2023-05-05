Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Stephen Curry left a viral Golden State Warriors fan speechless after his team’s 127-100 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs series on Thursday night. Curry, who dropped 20 points and added 12 assists in the victory, surprised Warriors fan Christian Gamboa with his shoes after the game.

Gamboa, speechless after the incredible moment with Curry, could only smile.

“It’s a hell of experience. Once-in-a-lifetime.” Viral Game 7 Warriors fan @StngthinumrsBro just got Steph Curry’s game shoes 👟 pic.twitter.com/kfZlE070Lc — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 5, 2023

Gamboa, who went viral for wildly waving a “Strength In Numbers” towel while supporting the Warriors during the 2017 NBA Finals, called it a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience.

More recently, Gamboa’s name spread like wildfire around the internet after he was going absolutely wild surrounded by Sacramento Kings fans during the Warriors’ Game 7 win in their first round series.

So, Curry, who clearly knows of Gamboa, was determined to give the fan a souvenir that he’ll never forget.

Curry’s security was eventually able to get the shoes to Gamboa, who looked like a kid in a candy store as he walked away.

It sure seems like every time Gamboa is seen on camera or heard from, Curry and the Warriors take home a victory.

Perhaps Curry should take things a step further and make sure that Gamboa is at all of their remaining NBA Playoffs games.

After all, with the series shifting to Los Angeles, the Warriors, who struggled mightily on the road this season, could use the home-field advantage away from home that Gamboa clearly showed he can provide.

Curry and the Warriors may need that extra edge in a pivotal Game 3 against the Lakers.