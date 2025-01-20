When it comes to the NBA, one of the most outspoken critics against Donald Trump has been Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. So it comes as no surprise that Steve Kerr did not bother to watch Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

So what did Kerr watch instead? When asked about the inauguration happening on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Kerr remarked that he didn’t watch any of it at all, preferring to watch film of the Boston Celtics instead, as per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. Kerr also mentioned that it was special to play on MLK Day and about everything that represents.

Although Kerr has been a big critic of Trump, and he might not have watched the inauguration anyways, the Warriors upcoming game against the Celtics is probably of more concern for Kerr than anything else at the moment.

The Celtics come into the game with a record of 29-13 and with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference standings behind only the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics are coming off a home loss to the Atlanta Hawks and are now on a four-game Western road swing that will also take them to the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks.

In comparison, the Warriors are 21-20 and in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. They began the 2024-25 season at 12-3 but have struggled since then amid inconsistent play and injuries. The Warriors will be without Draymond Green for at least one week as he deals with a calf injury.

In addition to Green, the Warriors are without Jonathan Kuminga, who is dealing with an ankle injury. They also are without two key rotation players in Brandin Podziemski and Kyle Anderson, both of whom also are dealing with injuries. So it’s understandable that Kerr might have more on his mind than the inauguration.

The Celtics were off to a strong start, building a double-digit lead over the Warriors late in the second quarter. The Celtics had injury issues of their own, as Kristaps Porzingis missed the team’s loss to the Hawks due to injury recovery. Porzingis made his return to the Celtics lineup against the Warriors.

Veteran big man Al Horford also missed the Hawks game due to a toe injury, but he too was off the team’s injury report against the Warriors.