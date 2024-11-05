The Golden State Warriors handled business against the Washington Wizards, 125-112, improving their early-season record to 6-1 thanks to their impressive depth, hot shooting, and smothering team defense. At this point of the season, losing Klay Thompson might not have affected the team at all. Likewise, losing Stephen Curry to an ankle injury for three games didn't slow the Warriors down, and he even started the second half off the bench against the Wizards.

“[Stephen] Curry was on a 24-minute restriction tonight,” according to Warriors writer Anthony Slater on X, formerly Twitter. “It's why he didn't start the second half. Steve Kerr: ‘Assuming he feels good, I don't anticipate a big minutes restriction (on Wednesday).”

The Warriors' hot start

After the game, where he scored 24 points and started the third quarter off the bench, Curry also addressed his injury return and status moving forward.

“I feel good. Our medical team, everybody makes sure I'm bulletproof before I come back,” the Warriors sharpshooter said, via Farbod Esnaashari for Sports Illustrated. “Obviously, a little minutes restriction just to make sure.”

Curry also thanked his teammates for holding to their winning ways–three wins in a row without him–despite his absence.

“It's nice to be back out there with my guys, they've taken care of business the last three games in pretty solid fashion,” he continued. “I didn't want to be the weak link out there tonight, try to come out and do my part.”

Moreover, the superstar guard also looked like he didn't miss a step despite a prolonged absence. Besides 24 points, he also dished out six assists and grabbed three boards, on shooting splits of 47% from the field and 44% from three-point range.

Asked about his team's winning streak, Curry attributed it to their strong team chemistry this season.

“We're vibing right now, we're trying to continue to get better, we know we have a long way to go. I think we've really established an identity defensively,” he added.

Depth wins out

Failing to trade for Lauri Markkanen or Paul George in the offseason forced the Warriors to push their cards all into their role players, asking them to take increased responsibilities on both sides of the ball.

No one might have expected the Warriors' depth to carry them this well at the beginning of the season, with Stephen Curry even starting halves off the bench, but Kerr's gamble on his 13-man rotation seemed to have paid off.

This depth should also help them scrape some wins together if their shooting finally cools down, and they get deep into the weeds in December and January.

However, playoff teams will need star power to find success in the postseason. Can the Warriors sustain this production or will they need to make a trade before February?