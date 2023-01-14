Draymond Green has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option on his deal for next season, which means that if he so chooses, he former Defensive Player of the Year could actually walk away from the Dubs this summer.

This has led to all sorts of rumors surrounding Green’s long-term future with the squad. The fact that the Dubs also opted not to offer him a new deal this past offseason — instead choosing to renew the contracts of Jordan Poole and Andre Wiggins — led to more speculation about Dray potentially parting ways with the Warriors.

For his part, however, Green is just keeping it real. When asked if it’s hard for him to say that the day might come that he will no longer be a Warrior, Draymond was defiant in his response:

“No,” Green said. “Quite frankly, the writing’s on the wall. … I understand the business. … We tend to get into this mindset of someone owes us something because of what we’ve accomplished. You’d be an idiot to walk around feeling that way. I feel like you’re just setting yourself up for failure. You’re setting yourself up for heartbreak. You’re setting yourself up for disappointment. As opposed to saying, ‘No, let me learn this business.’

“If you don’t get to know the business, then you can be bilndsided and be like, ‘Oh man, everything I’ve done there, I thought I’d be there forever.’ I would love to be. I understand the luxury tax. I understand you got these young guys and contracts up and they have to get paid. I understand all of those things. And so, just for me, that’s what I mean by ‘The writing’s on the wall.'”

“Quite frankly, the writing’s on the wall." Draymond Green on the possibility of not being a Warrior 👀 (via @TaylorRooks) pic.twitter.com/dzIOaq5e2I — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 14, 2023

Draymond Green knows how integral he has been for the Warriors and the four championships they’ve won in the last eight years. At this point, there’s no denying that he’s still one of the most important players on the squad. However, what he is saying here is that he knows the Dubs don’t owe him anything. He completely understands that the front office will want to keep their salary cap below the luxury line in order to avoid a hefty tax penalty, which simply means that he could be the sacrificial lamb.

Green is the type of player who you love when he’s on your team, and you loathe completely if he’s not. Dub Nation has a lot of love for their loyal servant, but the harsh reality at this point is that they should now brace themselves for the possibility of Draymond Green walking away from Golden State.