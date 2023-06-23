Even before the beginning of the draft and free agency, the Golden State Warriors were all over the NBA headlines. Bob Myers has stepped down from his post, Draymond Green is an unrestricted free agent, and the Warriors acquired generational point guard Chris Paul. Jordan Poole was floating in trade rumors after his rocky 2022-23 campaign, but it still shocked a ton of NBA pundits that he was moved for the 38-year-old Paul.

Paul's salary in 2024-25 is not guaranteed, so it is a win-now and cost-saving move for Golden State. CP3 will likely be slotted as the sixth man and backup guard to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, which will be a fantastic role for the longevity of his career. Since the Warriors are still somewhat depleted with their roster heading into next year, they still need to execute a couple of moves to shore up their rotation. The Dubs did make another move with the Wizards to get Trayce Jackson-Davis with the No. 57 pick, but there is still more work to do.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are two youngsters who have a ton of upside but have failed to live up to the hype in the Bay Area. Golden State lacks a true big man to complement Green and Kevon Looney, so why not pursue Onyeka Okongwu from the Atlanta Hawks?

Moses Moddy/Jonathan Kuminga for Onyeka Okongwu

From the Warriors side of things, they are in dire need of a big man who can help out Draymond Green (assuming he's back) and Kevon Looney, even after drafting Trayce Jackson-Davis. The Los Angeles Lakers pummeled the Warriors on the interior because of their lack of size, and adding Onyeka Okongwu would address that issue quickly. The role of JaVale McGee or Andrew Bogut in their dynasty runs are prime examples that Okongwu would need to emulate as a key cog of the Warriors.

As a former top-10 pick, Okongwu was primed for a large role in Atlanta, but they also decided to retain Swiss center Clint Capela. Both individuals cannot play on the floor together, so Okongwu has been somewhat underutilized so far in Atlanta. In limited minutes with the Hawks, he can easily rack up a double-double due to his sheer hustle and energy on both ends of the floor.

Those are the kinds of individuals Golden State needs to surround the core. Okongwu would be the perfect lob threat from Paul and Curry, and he would set timely screens for the outstanding shooters of the Dubs. Looney was bruised and exhausted as the lone center, so Okongwu's acquisition would be a welcome sight for the organization.

The question is what it would take to get Okongwu. While the Hawks have both Capela and Okongwu, they really like Okongwu and likely view him as the future at the center position. Aside from Trae Young, there have been murmurs of basically their whole roster being available for trade, so there is a chance Capela is on the move soon.

Atlanta would be looking for a lot in an Okongwu trade, so Golden State would have to pay up. The Warriors have these young assets of their own in Kuminga and Moody to dangle in a trade and entice the Hawks, but would just one of them be enough? Atlanta might demand both or look at other assets to include along with one of them.

While the asking price would be high, Golden State must explore the possibility. Kuminga and Moody could benefit from fresh starts after what happened last season, and getting a big man with upside would be helpful as the Warriors continue to try to compete for championships.