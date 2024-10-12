The Golden State Warriors aren't exactly happy about missing the playoffs last season, after failing to get past the Sacramento Kings at the Play-In Tournament. In the offseason, the Warriors suffered a major blow after Klay Thompson decided to take his talents to the Dallas Mavericks. With the departure of one-half of the Splash Brothers, the Warriors went to work by acquiring notable players including sharpshooter Buddy Hield, D'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson.

While the Warriors still have a formidable roster headlined by Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, they still belong in the wild Western Conference. Fortunately, the Warriors also have a string of young players who can step up. But with the closing championship window of their aging superstars, the Warriors know that these young players must mature fast to keep the Warriors in the championship picture.

Speaking of young players, the Warriors player who should be poised to break out is none other than the 2021 NBA Draft first-round seventh-overall pick Jonathan Kuminga. It's safe to say that NBA fans weren't exactly thrilled with how Kuminga has developed in the NBA. After making an impact with the NBA G-League Ignite, the first-round draft pick has been an afterthought in the NBA. Spending his first few years in the NBA mostly riding the bench, it feels as if the Warriors haven't maximized the potential of Kuminga.

While Kuminga did win an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2022, it seems that Steve Kerr still isn't sold about his fit in his rotation. Although Kuminga has shown flashes and explosiveness around the rim, it's clear as day that Kerr prefers a different kind of power forward. But despite Kerr's doubts against Kuminga, the NBA champion is still headed in the right direction, penciled to make a breakout in the upcoming 2024-2025 NBA season. In fact, some basketball fans would even boldly predict his All-Star leap. This doesn't come as a surprise, given that fellow Warriors teammate Stephen Curry also blossomed in his fourth year in the NBA.

Growing confidence for Jonathan Kuminga

There's no question that Kuminga's confidence is at a different level right now. In the 2023-2024 NBA season, the NBA champion had the best year of his NBA career. The 22-year-old Warriors prospect averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He was also assigned to start in 46 of the 74 games he played for the Warriors.

During that stretch, Kuminga showed flashes of greatness including a 25 point performance against the Atlanta Hawks on 11/11 shooting from the field overall. Coming off a solid season, Kuminga should follow up with another stellar year. It's uncertain what role Kuminga will play this year with the absence of Thompson. However, the sky's the limit for the 6'7 forward.

Warriors give green light to shoot this season

Just recently, Steve Kerr bared to the media that he plans on giving Kuminga the green light to shoot from the perimeter. With the Warriors system dependent on pace and space, Kerr ultimately demanded that Kuminga develop a shot from beyond the arc, especially during catch-and-shoot situations. As a result, the former seventh overall pick put in the work during the offseason, according to reports from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Last season, Kuminga only shot 32% from Rainbow Country on 165 attempts. This year, it seems that Warriors fans should expect Kuminga to be more willing to take threes. In fact, Kerr advised Kuminga to be less hesitant to take those shots when open. In the preseason game against the Sacramento Kings, Kuminga gave us a glimpse of his improved shooting. The NBA champion shot 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.

A Jonathan Kuminga contract season

With Kuminga's rookie contract about to expire, there's no question that the need for a verdict on Kuminga is closing in. Earlier this year, however, the Warriors showed they aren't keen on rewarding the NBA champion with a max contract extension that would've been a five-year deal worth $224 million. With still time left on his contract, Kuminga still has a full season to earn a max deal.

Although it looks like Kuminga will once again play off the bench while taking on a new role, Kuminga will be entering the 2024-2025 season with something to prove. But whether he gets a max deal or not, expect the 6-foot-7 forward to register a stellar season.

Draymond Green's mentorship

Draymond Green is one of the most controversial players. However, playing alongside a leader like Green is better than playing against him. Green has been brutally honest about Jonathan Kuminga, revealing that his Warriors teammate isn't capable of playing the power forward position because the first-round draft pick is a natural small forward.

Nonetheless, Green is the heart and soul of the Warriors squad who knows how to push his teammates to be great. With Kuminga under Green's watch, there's no doubt that the four-time NBA champion is capable of unleashing the best out of his teammate.