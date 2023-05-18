The Golden State Warriors bowed out in the second round after a disappointing performance against the Los Angeles Lakers, and now it appears as if General Manager Bob Myers could be the first major franchise domino piece on his way out the door.

The Warriors are rumored to be “bracing for the likelihood that Myers could walk away from the franchise,’ according to reporter Shams Charania of The Athletic late Wednesday night.

Myers first joined the franchise in April 2011 and was named GM a little over a year later. The Warriors general manager and president of basketball operations is a two-time NBA Executive of the Year, and the architect of the four-time champion Golden State Warriors as they are currently constructed.

Sharania added that Myers and the Warriors have had “no substantial contract extension talks in months.”

Charania’s report echoes and expands upon what ESPN’s Mark Stein said recently about Myers. According to Stein, Myers could step away from the game for at least a year to spend time with his family. Stein called Myers “the most likely Warrior to depart,” even including Jordan Poole, who has fallen out of favor with many fans but was called a “foundational” member of the team by Head Coach Steve Kerr recently.

ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel had sources indicated the Clippers and Nets as potential landing spots showing interest while the Wizards and Suns are also in the mix as well.

Kerr shared his thoughts on Myers’ value to the team earlier this week, praising his relationships with the team’s current players.

“I absolutely hope he comes back,” Steve Kerr said, adding that he supports whatever decision he planned on making.