What the Golden State Warriors looking like heading into the 2023-24 season relies greatly on what Bob Myers decides to do this offseason. The Warriors’ general manager and president of basketball operations has been directly responsible for the dynasty this organization has formed through the years and after a disappointing exit from the postseason this year, Myers’ future is very much in question.

With his contract expiring in July, Myers must make a decision on what’s next for him soon and while returning to the Warriors is a possibility, so is joining a new organization. Now, a third option for Myers has become clear, as NBA insider Marc Stein reports that the two-time Executive of the Year could take the 2023-24 season off entirely.

According to Stein, Myers is “the most likely prominent Warrior to depart” this offseason and there is “a strong expectation” growing in San Francisco that he will take at least a season off to spend with his family and evaluate his future.

Change could very much happen within the Warriors’ front office this offseason and losing Myers, whether that be to another organization or to him taking a personal break, may lead to a lot of fallout. Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all have strong relationships with Myers and the friendship they all share has led to success. Without Myers’ voice of reasoning in different issues, Golden State may face new problems that arise from contract situations and trade negotiations in the offseason.

A decision will need to be made soon by Myers, as the Warriors enter a pivotal time. The 2023 NBA Draft is about a month away, Green will likely be opting out of his player option for the 2023-24 season soon in hopes of earning a higher extension and Thompson has just one more year left on his contract. Not to mention, with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement coming into effect, the Warriors’ $200 million payroll may very well need to be cut down.

Without Myers, the entire decision making of this front office changes and the Warriors’ roster could look very different heading into next season than they did this year. Whether or not Myers returns is the key question for Golden State this summer.