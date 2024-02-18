Curry and Ionescu put on a show!

For the first time, an NBA and WNBA star went toe to toe at All-Star Weekend as Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry battled New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point contest. It was a hotly contested affair too, with Curry barely beating Ionescu in the end, 29-26.

After the event, Curry was vocal about doing something similar every year. Via ClutchPoints:

“I don't know if anybody can fill these shoes, but it might have to be something that we do more often.”

This all came together after Ionescu shattered Curry's record of 31 points in the contest when she put up 37 in the WNBA edition last season, which resulted in the two agreeing to make this happen in Indianapolis. Stephen Curry was awarded a championship belt with goats all over it, which makes sense because he is the GOAT shooter.

Interestingly enough, next year's All-Star festivities are in San Francisco and Ionescu happens to call the Bay Area home. That sounds like the perfect opportunity for Stephen Curry to invite Ionescu for another 3-point challenge. The Dubs superstar had to play catch up on Saturday evening, draining nine of his last 10 triples to rally for the win.

Ionescu meanwhile started out 7 for 7 and was 18 for 27 overall, with some worth one point and others worth two. To be honest, it was one of the most entertaining events of Saturday's festivities, with the Dunk Contest and the Skills Challenge disappointing. Fans seemed to be pretty into watching Curry and Ionescu chucking up treys.

Run it back.