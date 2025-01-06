Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry gave Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young his stamp of approval on Sunday when the former Alabama Crimson Tide signal-caller pulled off a “Curry-esque” move during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

After seeing the NFL's post of Young's touchdown pass to Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble where Young appeared to look away and celebrate before the ball even found the target in the end zone (a la Curry), the Warriors point guard reacted to it via an Instagram Story post.

“Confirmed,” the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player captioned his post.

Curry, who was born in Akron, Ohio but grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, is known to be a Panthers fan. Seeing Young turn things around in the NFL must have also brought the future Basketball Hall of Famer joy. Young had a slow start to his NFL career after he was taken first overall in the 2023 NFL draft by Carolina but after a midseason benching in the 2024 campaign, he's seemingly trended upward.

Against the Falcons, who needed a win and a loss by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make the NFL playoffs, Young put together the best performance of his pro career, thus far. He passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 25-of-34 completions without taking a sack while adding 24 rushing yards and two scores on five carries.

It was a game to remember for Young, who finished his second year in the NFL with 2,403 passing yards and 15 touchdowns against nine interceptions. In his final eight starts in the 2024 season, Young passed for 1,709 yards and 12 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

As for Curry and the Warriors, they were not as lucky on Sunday as the Panthers. Golden State suffered a 129-99 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center in San Francisco. Curry led the Dubs with 26 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field to go with seven rebounds, but his production was clearly not enough to prevent the Warriors from an embarrassing loss to Sacramento.