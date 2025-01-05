The Carolina Panthers witnessed the final conclusion of Bryce Young and his up-and-down 2024. Young's season hit a climactic, but epic ending down in Atlanta. Leading to an instant reaction in outdueling Michael Penix Jr.

Young went from an in-season benching to ruining the Falcons' bid to clinch the NFC South, guiding the wild 44-38 overtime win Sunday. The second-year QB couldn't help but let loose his excitement with Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network afterward.

“I'm super grateful for this moment and for this game,” Young began. “I'm just super grateful to go through this with these guys this year. Every single day, all year, there's been ups and downs. But we've all rallied around each other.”

Young wasn't through in basking in the moment of leading the overtime upset.

“It's a special moment for me being able to embrace the team. I’ll definitely remember that,” Young said.

Young shredded the Falcons with five touchdowns in his thrilling back-and-forth with Penix Jr.. That includes turning to his legs to give Carolina the 38-31 lead late.

But Young's composure spearheaded the final drive to end the game. He went 5-of-5 in overtime including hitting Jalen Coker at the one-yard line to help set up the Miles Sanders final touchdown score.

And for Young, this emotional win caps off a comeback story he wrote.

Bryce Young sets up potentially big 2025 after surge with Panthers

Young looked set on earning the “bust” label. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick struggled to grasp the new offense installed by Dave Canales. The first-year head coach briefly sat him down in favor of veteran Andy Dalton.

However, Young ends 2024 delivering a late surge with the Panthers. He leaves the '24 season throwing a touchdown pass in 10 straight games — including the three he fired on Atlanta.

Young even endured an infamous -4 passing yard day against the Washington Commanders back on Oct. 20. But he averaged 210.4 passing yards per game to close the season. He also threw more touchdowns (15) and cut down on the interceptions (five) to end his second season.

The rookie Penix Jr. produced the better yardage outing: 312 yards against the Panthers. But it's the embattled second-year QB who led the victory.

Carolina has momentum installed heading into 2025. Young quarterbacked two victories in the last three games. He even guided the Panthers past two top 10 QB draft picks in Kyler Murray (Dec. 22 in the 36-30 overtime win) and Penix Jr. in the season finale.

And the 5-foot-10, 204-pounder now sealed his Charlotte, plus NFL, future. All by showing the moxie and dynamics that made him the Panthers' top overall pick.