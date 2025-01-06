The Carolina Panthers finished their 2024 season with a 44-38 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons, and Bryce Young capped off a strong second half of the year with perhaps the best game of his career, and which drew a vote of confidence from owner David Tepper.

“A real good win. I think we've got our QB here,” David Tepper said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales expressed similar sentiments during his postgame press conference as well, saying they have their guy and that it clearly defines how the team moves forward this offseason.

It has been a real journey for Bryce Young this season, as he was benched early on for Andy Dalton. After taking over as the starter again later on, Young turned in quality performances and built confidence through the end of the season. Young completed 25-of-34 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Based on the comments from Tepper and Canales, it is clear that the Panthers will be building around Young for at least another year.

The early going was not easy for Young in his career, as he struggled mightily as a rookie, and those struggles continued early on in year two. Luckily, he rebounded and built confidence down the stretch this past season. The Panthers caught a lot of flash over the past two seasons for what has gone on. They obviously gave up a lot to trade up and get Young in the 2023 draft in a deal with the Chicago Bears. It looked like a failure of a trade for a long time, and while the jury is still out on declaring the winner there, the Panthers' direction is looking better and better.

The Panthers should have the ability to make some additions in free agency to help Young in 2025, but most of all, having their own first-round pick will help a ton. They are going to be in the top ten this year and should be able to get a quality player.