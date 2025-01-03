Stephen Curry had another one of those otherwordly games against the Philadelphia 76ers, as they cruised to a 139-105 victory. Curry had it going all night, and he finished with 30 points and 1o assists while shooting 8 for 8 from three. He was nearly unstoppable all game, and the 76ers didn't have an answer for him.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr shared a message to the NBA world about the greatness of Curry and how we shouldn't take what he does at this point of his career for granted.

“He deserves these nights,” Kerr said. “Everything he does for us and endures, it's so fun to see him do this. Our fans and coaches are all spoiled watching him play night after night. We need to cherish these nights. He's not going to be around forever. He's one of the most beautiful basketball players who's ever lived, and we're lucky to be watching him.”

Curry has already hinted at not being in the league for very much long, so when he does go off like he did against the 76ers, those are the things that fans should learn to appreciate more.

Stephen Curry gets hot from three in Warriors' win

Stephen Curry was able to go a perfect 8 for 8 from three against the 76ers, and if he had made one more, he would have joined Jalen Brunson, Ben Gordon, and Latrell Sprewell as the only players to go 9-for-9 from deep. After the game, Curry joked with the TNT broadcast about coming up one shot short of history, as he didn't know until they told him.

“You should have yelled it,” Curry said. “I had no clue. I'm out there blind. You should've yelled it, I would have thrown one up.”

The Warriors needed everything they can get from Curry, and he's going to have to continue to show up big if they want to stay competitive. After having a hot start to the season and being near the top of the Western Conference, the Warriors have fallen down the rankings and are looking for some consistency. With the addition of Dennis Schroder, their guard room has improved, but it wouldn't be a surprise if they made another trade before the deadline.

After Jimmy Butler officially requested a trade from the Heat, the Warriors might still have him on their radar, but they're most likely going to have to give up some of their young players in return.