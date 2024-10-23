The Golden State Warriors are entering a new era after they failed to make the playoffs because the Sacramento Kings gave them the boot in the play-in tournament. Klay Thompson is now a member of the Dallas Mavericks, leaving Stephen Curry and Draymond Green as the two aging stars left from the dynasty. The Warriors tried to make multiple big splashes over the summer but ultimately failed in their efforts to land Paul George and Lauri Markkanen.

The Dubs wound up making some smaller additions to the roster, but they could still try to make a splash during the season. While it seems as if Brandin Podziemski is essentially untouchable, here are some other Warriors trade candidates to keep an eye on.

Andrew Wiggins was a huge piece in the Warriors' last championship run. However, last season wasn't exactly a head turner for the 2022 All-Star forward. Wiggins missed a huge chunk of the 2022-2023 season due to personal issues and then saw his numbers dip last season. Furthermore, the Warriors even prevented Wiggins from playing for the Canadian national team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Back in 2022, Wiggins inked a four-year deal worth $109 million. Given that Wiggins hasn't exactly lived up to the contract, he has been mentioned in trade talks for a while now, with nothing coming to fruition. His name will surely continue to come up in conversations.

Jonathan Kuminga has shown flashes of being a major force to be reckoned with. But despite his impact with the Warriors after a solid 2023-24 season, Kuminga and the Dubs failed to come to terms on a contract extension. Kuminga was seeking a deal in the range of a max contract, but Golden State hasn't seen enough to give him that yet.

While the Warriors and Kuminga could still wind up in a long-term partnership, other teams will be watching his situation. If things go south, the young forward could be a coveted trade target ahead of his restricted free agency.

There's no question that Kevon Looney was also a huge piece to the Dubs dynasty. He was one of the big men who anchored the Warriors' frontcourt in their golden era. To make matters more interesting, Looney did make a significant transformation during the offseason after his effectiveness waned in 2023-24.

While the Warriors guaranteed his contract earlier this year, Looney was part of trade discussions when they were pursuing several All-Star candidates. Although none were successful, Looney remains a trade candidate to watch.