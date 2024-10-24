The Golden State Warriors' depth showed up in impressive fashion on Wednesday evening, with Buddy Hield proving to be a more than capable Klay Thompson replacement in the team's season opening win vs the Portland Trail Blazers. Golden State controlled this one from the second quarter on, getting off to a strong start to a season in which Stephen Curry will turn 37 years old.

This past offseason was largely an unfruitful one for the Warriors, who saw Thompson walk out the door to join the Dallas Mavericks and got essentially nothing in return for him. However, that didn't stop the team from at least attempting to swing big, as the Warriors' brass tried to trade for several stars, including Lauri Markannen of the Utah Jazz, as well as attempting a sign and trade for former Los Angeles Clippers and current Philadelphia 76ers wing Paul George.

Now, Curry is getting one hundred percent honest on why he thinks those talks fell through.

“Let’s keep it real,” Curry said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Most teams are probably not going to want to help us.”

Indeed, after spending the majority of the past decade being terrorized by the Warriors' dynastic run, it would make sense that opposing teams would be hesitant to give Curry any potential ammunition to aid him in the home stretch of his career.

Curry still lent his vocal support to Mike Dunleavy and the rest of the front office despite their struggles.

“It’s a tough job. I understand that,” Curry said. “But it’s an ongoing job. Right now, he’s doing a great job. But there are going to be decisions coming up that he’s going to have to figure out. It’s our job as players to keep applying the pressure by the way we’re playing.”

Do the Warriors have enough?

The Warriors may not have a lot of star power outside of Curry but the team does have a considerable amount of depth, including Hield and Kyle Anderson, who the team brought in during free agency.

Curry proved at the Olympics that he is still more than capable of playing at an elite level, and the Warriors are hoping that they will see another leap this year from young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

In any case, the Warriors are set to continue their season on Friday evening on the road vs the Utah Jazz at 9:30 PM ET.