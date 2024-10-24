Following the Golden State Warriors' season-opening win Wednesday night over the Portland Trail Blazers, a somewhat quiet offseason seems to have paid off. Coach Steve Kerr debuted a 12-man rotation in the Warriors' dominant 139-104 road victory. That depth mainly benefits the Warriors' up-tempo style of play; they held a 31-5 advantage on fastbreak points over the Blazers. After the game, Golden State wing Andrew Wiggins expressed confidence in the Warriors' bench, even boldly declaring the team's depth.

“I think we got the deepest team in the league,” Wiggins said. “I think it's going to work out great for us.”

Golden State has several young players who can maintain that pace, but that depth also puts less pressure on its aging leaders. After blowing several big leads last season, a deeper Warriors squad could provide more rest for Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Curry led the team with 25 minutes on the floor, and the entire rotation played at least 14 minutes. The fewer minutes played by the 36-year-old Curry, the better for Golden State for this season and beyond.

Of course, it only has been one game. But if Wiggins' statement proves correct, the Warriors will be in a much better position than previously thought.

The Warriors' strength in numbers can continue their strong start

It isn't shocking that Golden State easily defeated Portland. The Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the league's worst teams this year, while the Warriors have playoff aspirations. The win over Portland is an excellent start for Golden State. It sets the table for the rest of the Warriors' games in October for a potentially strong start to the season.

The Warriors' next game is on the road against the Utah Jazz. Like the Trail Blazers, the Jazz aren't expected to be very good this season. But with Utah's young talent, it's another good test for Golden State to figure out how far they can go with their depth.

After that, Golden State closes October with three home games. One comes against the Los Angeles Clippers. Then there are two against the New Orleans Pelicans. Thankfully, neither opponent is healthy. So, both games should be manageable for the Warriors. Los Angeles will likely be without Kawhi Leonard, who is dealing with complications from a lingering knee injury. New Orleans, meanwhile, Dejounte Murray is sidelined with a hand injury.