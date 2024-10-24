The Washington Commanders have been rising up the NFL ranks as of late but recently suffered an injury scare when star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels went down with a rib ailment during their recent win vs the Carolina Panthers. The injury opened the door for backup quarterback Marcus Mariota to go in and finish the game, which Washington won easily, but the main concern was obviously Daniels and his health moving forward.

At this point, Daniels' status for this weekend's upcoming game vs the Chicago Bears is unclear, and the quarterback is listed as week to week. Fans were frightened to find out that Daniels was not on the field for practice on Thursday, per a report from John Keim of ESPN.

However, later, senior NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN added context to Keim's report, noting that the plan is for Daniels to try to practice on Friday.

The Bears vs Commanders game was recently flexed from 1:00 PM ET into the 4:25 PM ET “America's Game of the Week” window due in large part to the emergence of both Daniels and Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who has overcome a slow start to the year to join Daniels in what figures to be a two man Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

Both the Bears and Commanders have gotten off to strong starts to the year, with Washington sitting at 5-2 and Chicago at 4-2. Daniels in particular has been on fire to start the year, quelling any concerns about how his playmaking wizardry he displayed during his time at LSU would translate to the next level.

His relatively slight stature did make injuries such as the one he suffered Sunday somewhat of a concern, but it seems that the Commanders star avoided something more long term and could potentially be out there vs the Bears this weekend.