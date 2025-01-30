Washington D.C.-area sports teams have been sending their thoughts and prayers to the people who are believed to have lost their lives in a midair plane crash on Wednesday night.

The Washington Nationals said in a statement that they were “devastated” by the collision that occurred just above the Potomac River, according to TMZ.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones,” the Nationals wrote. “We extend deepest gratitude to the heroic first responders who aided in the rescue and recovery mission.”

The Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards, both owned by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, released a joint statement, saying they are, “deeply saddened by the tragedy.”

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the families, loved ones, and all those impacted,” the Capitals and Wizards' statements said.

A spokesperson for the Wizards told TMZ that they are planning to honor the victims with a moment of silence before their game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

The Washington Commanders released a statement as well.

“We join all of the DMV in grieving the tremendous loss of life in last night's horrific accident over the Potomac River,” the Commanders' statement reads. “Our hearts break for the families of the passengers and crew of American Airlines flight 5342 and the crew of the Army helicopter based out of Davison Army Airfield who tragically perished in the crash. Our entire community mourns with you. We are grateful to the first responders who worked throughout the night to support the search and rescue effort. May god bless all of the victims.”

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. The plane had 60 passengers and four crew members on board, while the helicopter is believed to have had three soldiers in it, according to TMZ. U.S. Figure Skating confirmed that athletes, coaches and family members were on board the plane as well.

After a tragic event, D.C.-area sports teams, among others, have sent condolences.