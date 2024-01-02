Bralen Trice and Washington football had the last laugh on Monday.

The Washington Huskies have done everything they can so far to convince everyone that they're a legitimate national title contender. Many doubted Washington football's merit as a College Football Playoff semifinalist, but they silenced their detractors Monday night by sending the Texas Longhorns home with a 37-31 win at the Sugar Bowl to earn a place in the national title game against the Michigan Wolverines.

For Washington football junior linebacker Bralen Trice, the perception that the Huskies are always the underdog is a great source of motivation for his team that is just a win away from topping the rest of the college football world.

“I just think we prove everybody wrong time and time again, and we'll continue to do that,” Trice said after Washington football humbled the Longhorns (h/t Andrea Adelson of ESPN). “You can overlook us all you want, but we go out there and we prove everybody wrong every time.”

Washington football had a night at the Sugar Bowl

The Huskies flummoxed Texas with an offensive barrage led by talented quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He went off for 430 passing yards and two touchdowns without an interception on 29/38 completions. Penix was at his top form against the Longhorns, who had no answer to him. With Penix at the helm of the offense, the Huskies believe they can knock down Michigan and prove their naysayers wrong — again.

Washington football, which is carrying an immaculate 14-0 overall record, including nine wins in the Pac-12, will face off against the Wolverines for all the marbles on Jan. 8 in Houston.