After the Sugar Bowl win, did Michael Penix Jr. become a top NFL Draft prospect?

The national title game is set between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington football program. There had to be a lot of hard work during the Sugar Bowl to prove that the Huskies were worthy of a shot at football immortality. They carried out the job well against Quinn Ewers' Texas squad through the leadership of Michael Penix Jr. This insane game had fans wondering if he was going to head to the top of the NFL Draft after this postseason.

“If I’m a NFL GM I’m taking Michael Penix Jr in the first round. Has shown leadership, arm talent, and proven ability to deal with adversity. He is going to have to prove to me he is not a leader of a franchise !!!” Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network declared.

This is not far from reality. The Washington football quarterback showed just how much he can contribute in four quarters. The Huskies' offensive engine recorded a whopping 430 passing yards in the Sugar Bowl. Moreover, his 29 completions out of just 38 passing attempts made his outing more impressive along with two passing touchdowns.

Drawbacks for the Washington football QB

“Penix Jr. looks like he can be a legit NFL QB. His injury history is concerning but he has many great qualities,” a concerned Washington football fan declared

This is the biggest roadblock that might make him fall in the NFL Draft a la Will Levis. Specifically, he tore his ACL twice which is not something most scouts are looking for in a very tough full-contact environment. But, his upside did look extremely promising. Headaches must have ravaged Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football secondary because of Penix Jr. If he was not throwing bombs from afar, the Washington football offensive engine was rushing. Three carries of his helped the squad get 31 rushing yards.

Although, there seems to be a consensus opinion about his future. Statements like , “Michael Penix Jr. ready for the NFL” and “Whatever team drafts Michael Penix Jr won the draft” were thrown around after he notched the insane stat line.

Currently, there is still one more game that counts in Penix Jr.'s career. If he manages to close it out, he will be atop this 2024 NFL Draft Class.