It looked like the Washington football team made a big splash in the transfer portal when they landed former Texas wide receiver Johntay Cook, but after just 48 hours with the Huskies, Cook is out. It's unclear what happened as Cook was the highlight of this Washington transfer portal class, but his time with the Huskies was short-lived as they have agreed to part ways. Washington has a lot of talent to replace at the WR position, so it will be interesting to see how this gets addressed.

“A source confirms to @On3sports that Johntay Cook and Washington have parted ways,” Pete Nakos said in a post. “The Texas transfer was on campus for roughly 48 hours before the decision was made. Nothing is clear on the next step for Cook, but Huskies will dip into the portal to address WR position.”

Johntay Cook spent two seasons with Texas before entering the transfer portal in early December, before the Longhorns began their College Football Playoff run. Last season, Cook racked up eight receptions for 136 yards, and this season, he finished with eight receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Cook's numbers don't jump off the screen at anybody, but he was a very highly-rated recruit and definitely has a lot of potential. He was expected to be one of the top wide receivers next year for this Washington football team, but things didn't work out.

Washington is losing a lot of talent at the WR position as Giles Jackson, Jeremiah Hunter and Keith Reynolds are all departing. The Huskies have some good options that were in backup roles this season, but they still might look to the portal to add some more experienced talent.

As for Cook, he is now back in the portal, and it's going to be interesting to see what kind of attention he gets. Cook has the potential to be an elite receiver at this level, but seeing how he handled the transfer from Texas and then this whole situation will certainly have an impact on things. Teams want talent from the transfer portal, but if a player isn't going to fit in with the culture of a program, then it isn't worth it.

One school to watch in regard to Johntay Cook is Florida. The Gators showed a lot of interest in him originally and Cook was considering making the move there. We'll see if Florida continues to pursue him now that he is back in the transfer portal.

It is unclear what the issue was between Cook and Washington, but it was an experiment that did not last long. Now, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Cook and also the Washington WR room.