Washington football is adding a former All-PAC-12 linebacker from the transfer portal. The Huskies are coming off a trying first year with new head coach Jedd Fisch. Washington finished the regular season 6-6 and 4-5 in its inaugural Big Ten stint.

This disappointing 2024 season comes after the Huskies were playing in the national title game against Michigan in early January. To be fair, Washington lost almost all of its core from that roster over the offseason. In addition, former head coach Kalen DeBoer left for the Alabama job.

While the program is definitely in a rebuilding phase, the recent addition of linebacker Jacob Manu is a massive step in the right direction. The former Arizona linebacker played under Fisch when he was the head coach in Tucson. According to On3 National Recruiting/Transfer Portal Reporter Hayes Fawcett, Manu is making the move to Seattle to play for Fisch again.

Jacob Manu is exactly the kind of player Washington needs in the Big Ten

Manu is a junior out of Santa Ana, California and has a year of eligibility remaining. He has recorded 206 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and one interception for his career. In 2023, Manu was selected First-team All-PAC-12 in Jedd Fisch's last season with Arizona. Unfortunately, the star LB was riddled with injuries in 2024, competing in only seven games. Despite the recent struggles, Manu is a stellar addition to Washington's defensive unit.

The Big Ten is more vaunted than ever, thanks to several PAC-12 programs joining over the offseason. The conference got the most teams in the College Football Playoff this year, with four programs uncontroversially making it. Washington is ultimately in a prime position to compete for future spots in this twelve-team field, especially considering that the Huskies twice made the four-team playoff. However, to get back to the top of the sport, Jedd Fisch needs to install a defensive identity into this program.

Last season, the Huskies overcame a heavily flawed defense with a historic offense. While there's no question that last year's team could compete with anyone, it will be extremely tough for Jedd Fisch and company to develop an offense of that caliber in Seattle. The more realistic approach would be to build a defense predicated on winning the battle in the trenches and tackling in space. Jacob Manu significantly helps in both of those categories.

Overall, Washington football is a historic program that has experienced many peaks and valleys over the past few decades. Jedd Fisch is trying to bring stability to Seattle. The Huskies have one more game in the Sun Bowl against Louisville on New Year's Eve. Adding Manu and securing a winning record would be a great way to end Fisch's first season.