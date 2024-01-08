The College Football Playoff National Championship game is finally here. The Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines face off in a battle of undefeated teams, and a battle of future Big Ten Conference opponents. The Washington football team defeated Texas in the Sugar Bowl and the Michigan football program edged Alabama in the Rose Bowl in overtime.

With the game taking place in NRG Stadium in Houston, ticket prices have suddenly skyrocketed for the game, and one fan dropped $46,308 on a series of tickets on the Washington side, per Darren Rovell.

$7,718 a ticket: Highest price paid on @TickPick for a ticket to tonight's Michigan-Washington final. That person bought six of those tickets (first row on the Washington side) for a total of $46,308.'

The highest price paid on TickPick was $7,718, and this fan purchased six of them.

Another outlet reported that the average ticket price of $3,282 marked it as the third most expensive title game in history, per Sportico.

On the day of the event, the least expensive ticket to attend is listed at $983 or you could drop upwards of $50,000 according to @SeatGeek The average ticket price of $3,282 (per TicketIQ) makes this game the third most expensive championship game in history.'

Washington-Michigan storylines 

Michael Penix Jr. and JJ McCarthy with NRG Stadium in the background

There are plenty of storylines for both teams in this game. For the Michigan football program, this sure looks like the last game Jim Harbaugh coaches before he goes to NFL, whether it is with the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, or somebody else.

The Washington football program went undefeated in its final year in the Pac-12 as Kalen DeBoer has turned out to be a perfect hire. Michael Penix Jr. missed out on the Heisman Trophy to Jayden Daniels, although conversations have been had that he deserves the award.

Nonetheless, the ticket prices for this game have exploded as of late.