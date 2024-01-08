Jim Harbaugh has reportedly made it very clear to the Michigan football brass that he intends to coach for an NFL team next season.

The NFL's coaching carousel continues to spin right around. And Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh wants in on the action. According to Jordan Schultz, NFL Insider for Bleacher Report, Harbaugh has made it “very clear internally that he wants to leave college and go back to the NFL” amid interest from the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh is set to coach in the biggest game of his career, with the Michigan Wolverines football team taking on the Washington Huskies in the College Football National Championship, so nothing appears to be imminent when it comes to the 60-year old's impending return to the NFL sidelines.

Alas, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football departure appears to have been written on the wall for a while now. Harbaugh, amid interest from the aforementioned teams, hired agent Don Yee to represent him. Yee represents the likes of Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, making him quite the qualified representative for Harbaugh as he makes a seismic career shift.

The Commanders, after making a splash by enlisting the help of longtime Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers' in its coaching search, may be the team that pulls out all the stops for the successful Michigan football coach.

Washington will be in their first offseason as well under new ownership, so perhaps bringing in the architect of one of college football's most successful programs in recent memory could help instill a winning culture for a franchise that hasn't made it past the Wild Card Round since 2006.

Jim Harbaugh entertained a return to the NFL last offseason as well, although it's looking more likely for it to come to fruition this time around. Last season, he met with the Carolina Panthers brass and then the Broncos went as far as to interview him for their head coaching gig.

The 60-year old head coach, however, doesn't come without his fair share of baggage. Despite going 85-25 (to this point) as Michigan football's top playcaller, he has been involved in a few controversies, the most recent being the three-game suspension he drew due to his involvement in a sign-stealing scandal.