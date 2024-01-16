Michael Penix Jr. is going to the Senior Bowl

Washington football quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has officially accepted his invitation to the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl, meaning one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in the 2023 season and an intriguing prospect heading into the 2024 NFL Draft will be playing in the game.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is a showcase for the top seniors across college football, and it is usually intriguing because it provides an opportunity for players from smaller schools to compete against players from high-major programs. It is a key event for many NFL scouts and front offices in the offseason. It will be interesting to see how Michael Penix Jr. fares.

Penix does not need to prove much more after a very strong season with Washington football, which saw the program go to the national championship and lose to Michigan. The Huskies had a wildly successful season, going undefeated in the regular season and winning the Pac-12, before beating Texas in the semifinal. Washington's passing attack, headlined by Penix and a receiver like Rome Odunze was the biggest reason for the team's success.

Penix is not viewed ahead of quarterback prospects like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye by most evaluators, partially due to his injury history and age. However, he could be an intriguing player for a team in the middle or later part of the first round. He could be someone who thrives in a proven situation.

Although Penix has not declared for the draft yet, he has used all of his college eligibility. He is expected to formally enter his name soon.

It will be interesting to see what Penix does at the Senior Bowl, and how it impacts his stock heading into the NFL Draft.