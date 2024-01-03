Washington football head coach Kalen DeBoer expects Dillon Johnson to play after injury scare versus Texas football

Washington football got a thrilling 37-31 win over Texas football to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship, but lost running back Dillon Johnson toward the end of the game due to injury.

Johnson aggravated a previous foot injury during the win, and was helped off the field by trainers. The good news for Johnson and the Huskies is the X-rays came back negative, and coach Kalen DeBoer expects Johnson to play next Monday versus Michigan football.

“This is something he's been working through for a couple months now and just plays through it. There's nothing as far as above and beyond what's happened in the past,” DeBoer said. “My thoughts are he'll be ready to go,” via FOX Sports' Michael Cohen.

Johnson has played a huge role for the Huskies all season after transferring a year ago from Mississippi State, especially during postseason play. In the Pac-12 Championship Game, Johnson rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns for an average of 5.4 yards per carry. He followed this up by scoring the first touchdowns for Washington football in their Semifinal win. Overall on the season, Johnson rushed for 1,162 yards and 16 touchdowns on 222 carries for an average of 5.2 yards per carry.

With Johnson likely to play versus Michigan, the national championship game will feature quite the running back battle between Johnson and Blake Corum. Like Johnson, Corum has also put up plenty of touchdowns and led college football with 25 rushing touchdowns this season.

The two undefeated foes will go head-to-head on Monday for a shot at the national title.