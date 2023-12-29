Washington RB Dillon Johnson is healing up before the Sugar Bowl.

The Washington football team is just a few days away from taking on Texas football in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl. The Huskies are 13-0, Pac-12 champions and the #2 team in the country, yet they have the worst odds to win the national championship and they are underdogs against Texas. Washington obviously wants to continue to prove people wrong, and in order to do that, the Huskies will need to be healthy.

One player for Washington football that has been battling an injury is running back Dillon Johnson. Johnson has been playing through a foot injury as of late, but as the Sugar Bowl approaches and the Huskies have had time off, his foot is feeling better.

“It's the first time that I've been able to get my foot back together, and it's been a blessing because the resting time came at the perfect time,” Dillon Johnson said, according to an article from ESPN. “God blessed me with some strong high pain tolerance because there's no way I would have been able to play if I didn't. And whoever made medicine, bless their heart because I wouldn't have been able to play without that, either. So I appreciate them, too.”

It's great that Johnson's foot is feeling better, but even if it wasn't, he would still be playing. This Washington team is just two wins away from winning a national title, and they're going to do whatever it takes to get the job done.

“We've got guys that are willing to do whatever and he's one of those guys,” Johnson continued. “Like we say, ‘We don't care if we lose an arm, leg, knee. We're going to be out there playing.”

In fact, that is the mindset that Johnson had in the Pac-12 title game when Washington took down Oregon. He needed a lot of medication to be able to play, but he stayed in until the end.

“I was out there struggling. I had to take so much medicine. I was kind of out of it. When I slid, the medicine had me so low, that I really didn't even know what happened,” Johnson said in regards to the final play. “I was just holding onto the ball because I just remember that's what they told me. Coach DeBoer, he was like, ‘Just hold on to the ball. If you get tackled for a loss, it's OK.' I looked up. I was already tired. I was like, ‘Nah, we're [going to] finish the game right here. So o-line did a great job, I made a good cut, and the game was sealed.”

It sounds like the Washington football team has the right mentality of toughness heading into the Sugar Bowl. Hopefully Johnson won't need any medication to stay on the field this time around.

The Sugar Bowl between Washington and Texas will kickoff at 8:45 ET on New Year's Day from the Caesars Superdome, and the game will be airing on ESPN. The Huskies are favored by 4.5. The winner of this game will take on either Michigan or Alabama in the national title.