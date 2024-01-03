The Huskies' star running back got an update recently on his injury status.

The Washington football team is scheduled to take on the Michigan football team next Monday for the National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will be a battle of two high-flying passing game attacks. The Huskies are led by Rome Odunze and Michael Penix Jr. while the Wolverines are led by JJ McCarthy and Roman Wilson.

The 2023-2024 College Football Playoff field was re-ranked on Tuesday after Washington and Michigan advanced. The top NFL Draft prospects among the Purple and Gold were named following the team's big win over the Texas Longhorns.

On Tuesday, Huskies OC Ryan Grubb gave his update on running back Dillon Johnson's status.

Johnson to Play vs. Michigan, Huskies Coach Says

The Huskies' Johnson had 1,162 yards on 6.2 yards per carry for Washington football this season. The Greenville, Mississippi native also had 166 yards receiving and 16 rushing touchdowns on the year after transferring from Mississippi State in the offseason.

According to Grubb, Johnson is expected to play vs. the Wolverines. He appeared to aggravate a foot injury late in the game vs. Texas.

Huskies OC Ryan Grubb tell @Softykjr and @dickfain that RB Dillon Johnson is expected to play Monday in the national championship. He said x-rays were negative. — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) January 3, 2024

Fans React to Washington Football Update

Readers fans on X seemingly became private sleuths when the news was announced.

“Gamesmanship. I don't buy it,” one fan said on X.

“There's no way they stopped at X-rays. Certainly had an MRI too,” another add.

Another was happy to hear the news for Johnson's sake. He did not exit the field under his own power in the waning moments of the game.

“Wow, amazing, he needed help off the field,” the fan said on Twitter.

Monday's championship game is scheduled for 7:30 pm in Houston.