This Washington football squad gave their hearts out.

A lot of the players of the Washington football team had dreamed of winning the national title. They were all unconscious as the Huskies ravaged through their schedule en route to a College Football Playoff National Championship game. But, like most dreams, they had to wake up somehow. What greeted the Michael Penix Jr.-led squad in their wake was the heartbreak of losing to the Michigan football program. But, Kalen DeBoer posits that it was not a bad idea to hold on to their hopes, via ESPN.

“They've restored UW football, and they've made a city proud. They've made a fan base proud and made alumni proud. Most of all, they've shown what they're made of,” Kalen DeBoer said after losing the College Football Playoff National Championship to Michigan.

He went on to call the Washington football squad ‘low ego' and ‘great dudes' after all the changes that they have been through. It showed in that national title game. They were all willing to follow the directives of their coaches as well.

The best examples of greatness in the gridiron were Michael Penix Jr. and Dillon Johnson. Both of them were able to deliver and keep the Washington football squad in striking distance. They were also grimacing in pain after some concerning injuries. These were nothing for Penix Jr. and Johnson. The quarterback still notched 255 passing yards while the running back got 33 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Midnight has to strike for amazing runs like these. But, the Huskies will always have a lot of people rallying behind them until the next fight. It is all because they gave everything up until the final seconds died out.