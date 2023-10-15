Washington football hosting Oregon football was the game of the week in college football this weekend, and it certainly lived up to the hype. The game was a back and forth thriller, and it came right down to the wire. Oregon had a chance to ice the win but Washington got a big stop late. Still, the Ducks could've punted and pinned the Huskies deep, but Dan Lanning elected to go for it on fourth down near midfield. Washington got the stop, and they were trailing 33-29 at that point with a little over two minutes remaining.

It only took two plays for Washington football to get down the field and score a touchdown to take a 36-33 lead. Bo Nix led the Ducks back down the field to set up a fairly easy field goal try, but it was missed, and the Huskies survived. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. finished the game 22-27 for 302 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. His last touchdown pass might've been his Heisman moment, and Orland Magic star Paolo Banchero thinks that it was.

“penix really gonna bring the heisman back to seattle man,” Paolo Banchero said in a tweet after the game.

penix really gonna bring the heisman back to seattle man — Paolo Banchero (@Pp_doesit) October 14, 2023

Bo No and Michael Penix Jr. were both in the thick of the Heisman race going into this game, and Washington getting the win was huge for Penix Jr.'s chances. Both of these QBs and both of these teams are among the best in the country this year, and there's a decent chance that they meet again in the Pac-12 championship game. Getting to see a rematch between these two teams would be a treat.