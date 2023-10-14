The big game of the day on this glorious mid-October Saturday is a showdown of the two highest ranked teams in the Pac-12. When Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies battle the Oregon Ducks in their final Pac-12 showdown, we may get a clearer idea of who the top team in the Pac-12 actually is, and therefore, which of these teams is perhaps the most legitimate National Title contender the Pac-12 has offered since the College Football Playoff was introduced in 2014. We've got two Heisman Trophy candidates taking the field and apparently 32 scouts from 20 different NFL teams planning to attend the game, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

And now we've arrived at the point where we need to talk about ‘big Penix energy.' Penix, as in Michael Penix Jr., with an ‘x' at the end.

On ESPN's College Gameday this morning, Desmond Howard did his best to fire up the Washington football fans in attendance by starting a chant that could've easily been branded with a NSFW tag had you misheard what he was saying.

ESPN Gameday has lost all control A-Yoooooo Desmond Howard pic.twitter.com/At9n2HtV3E — IB THE GAMBLER 🔌 (@incarceratedbob) October 14, 2023

Forget about the Heisman Trophy and Super Bowl MVP … this is the defining moment of Desmond Howard's career.

Between Pat McAfee's recent inclusion on ESPN's long-time pre-game show, Lee Corso's propensity for dropping unexpected F-Bombs, and Desmond Howard's newfound infatuation with ‘big Penix energy,' who the heck knows what's going to happen next on College Gameday. The only thing more exciting than Gameday itself may end up being today's game between Oregon and Washington, which kicks off at 3:30 PM EST on ABC.