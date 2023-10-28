Washington football has received favorable news in the addition of wide receiver Jalen McMillan back in the lineup. McMillan is expected to play Saturday night in the Huskies conference clash against Stanford, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. He's been working against a knee injury for the past few weeks, missing some time against Oregon and the entire match against Arizona State last week.

Washington football preparing for Stanford game

The Huskies are known to field one of the most electrifying offenses in the country, with arguably the best wide receiver room in college football. A couple of those names include Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk, and McMillan himself. McMillan has recorded three touchdowns on 311 yards this season. He's a veteran receiver who's reliable for star quarterback Michael Penix Jr., which will serve as great security against the Cardinals on the road.

Penix and UW had a scary performance against Arizona State, escaping with a 15-7 victory. They're a team that stacks up yards each and every game, but there were only 288 yards of total offense to show for that at home last week. The Huskies rank at No. 3 in yards per game with 507.1, No. 7 in points per game with 40.1, and No. 1 in yards per play with 8.0.

Every game is extremely important at this point in the season, especially when you're in one of the most talented conferences. The Pac-12 presents some of the best offenses in the country, so the Huskies need all the help they can get to be able to go play-for-play with their best athletes on the field. They're listed as the No. 1 team in the Pac-12 and No. 5 in the country with an undefeated 7-0 record.