The Arizona State Sun Devils take on the Washington Huskies. Check out our college football odds series for our Arizona State Washington prediction and pick. Find how to watch Arizona State Washington.

The Washington Huskies are a frontline College Football Playoff contender. They are in a position where if they go 13-0, they will very likely make the playoff. It's true that the Oklahoma Sooners are unbeaten, but they have a quality win over Texas and not much else on their schedule. If the Sooners go 13-0 and Washington goes 13-0 with wins over USC, Utah, and Oregon (and then a win in the Pac-12 Championship Game), Washington will have more high-end wins to present to the playoff selection committee. Washington should control its fate in the playoff chase. Now it's a matter of remaining focused after the thrilling 36-33 win over Oregon last Saturday and taking care of business against Arizona State.

The Sun Devils, trying to play spoiler in this game, are in the midst of a difficult first season for head coach Kenny Dillingham. Arizona State has played with great effort this season. The problem for the Devils has been the lack of health the whole way. Several offensive linemen have been hurt. Multiple linebackers have been hurt. Over 10 starter-quality players have been hurt at various points in the season. ASU is thin and wounded and simply not in the best position to play its best game. It has nothing to do with the coaching staff. This roster has been torn to pieces from Day 1.

Here are the Arizona State-Washington College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arizona State-Washington Odds

Arizona State Sun Devils: +27.5 (-115)

Washington Huskies: -27.5 (-105)

Over: 60.5 (-105)

Under: 60.5 (-115)

How To Watch Arizona State vs Washington

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Arizona State Could Cover the Spread

The reason why ASU can cover the spread is not that hard to arrive at: Washington will be mentally drained after the emotional and exhausting win over Oregon. That game took a lot out of the Huskies. Teams which play a game like that want an off week afterward to cool down and decompress. The Huskies don't have the week off. They have to go play a game and get back on the field. The chances are good that Washington will be flat in the first 15 to 20 minutes of this game if not more. The Huskies are almost certain to win the game, but if they play mediocre football for 20 to 30 minutes, that will be more than enough for Arizona State to keep this game within a 27-point margin. The spread is large, so ASU just has to be moderately competitive. This is a spot in which Washington is unlikely to play a high-level game. That could be all the margin Arizona State needs to lose this game by 20 instead of 40.

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

The Huskies lost to Arizona State last season. That loss to the Sun Devils prevented Washington from making the Pac-12 Championship Game and having a chance to qualify for the College Football Playoff. If Washington seems set up for a hangover game this week, the memory of the loss to ASU will prevent the Huskies from getting complacent and lazy. They will go after this game, and that's what will enable them to cover the spread.

Final Arizona State-Washington Prediction & Pick

The hangover factor in college football is real. This is a good spot to take Arizona State.

Final Arizona State-Washington Prediction & Pick: Arizona State +27.5