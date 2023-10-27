It's time for another prediction and pick for Week 9 College Football action as we head over to the Pac-12 for a matchup between opposite ends of the standings. The No. 5-ranked Washington Huskies (7-0) will visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-5). Check out our College Football odds series for our Washington-Stanford prediction and pick.

The Washington Huskies continue to be perfect this season after their most recent win over Arizona State last week. In an uncharacteristic turn of events, the Huskies only managed a season-low 15 points as they barely fended off the Sun Devils with a 15-7 score. With three turnovers and no touchdowns, Michael Penix Jr. will look to bounce back in a favorable spot against Stanford.

The Stanford Cardinal are eleventh in the Pac-12 and will hope for their second conference win in six games. They were trounced at home against UCLA last week to the tune of 42-7 and won't have an easier task in having to face an angry Washington team. Nevertheless, their spectacular comeback win against Colorado put this team on the map as one to look out for.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Washington-Stanford Odds

Washington: -26.5 (-120)

Stanford: +26.5 (-102)

Over: 60.5 (-115)

Under: 60.5 (-105)

How to Watch Washington vs. Stanford Week 9

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

TV: FS1

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread

Michael Penix Jr. has looked every bit of a Heisman candidate this year and with USC struggling, there's no guarantee that Caleb Williams will run away with the award. Penix did, however, take a serious step back in his last week's performance against 1-6 Arizona State. Penix managed three turnovers with two interceptions and no touchdowns. Their running game was non-existent and it took a big play from their defense to finally seal the win. He was bound to look human at some point and this week will show how the Huskies' offense responds to their worst showing of the year.

While they beat Colorado, Stanford is not a good defensive team by any means. Against a similar defense like Michigan State's, Washington was able to air the ball out and find the endzone for 40+ points. Adjustments had to have been made in the week since and their offense will come out ready to make a statement. They have much faster and more athletic matchups in the receiving, so expect the Huskies to throw the ball early and often for the big plays. This is a get-back game and it's reflected in the massive betting spread.

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread

Stanford put themselves on the map this year by pulling a veteran comeback over the wide-eyed Colorado Buffaloes, but they quickly showed why their near last in the Pac-12 with their follow-up performance against UCLA. Stanford has now given up at least 42 points in each one of their last three games as their defense ranks toward the bottom in points and yards allowed per game. Against an efficient offense like Washington, this could spell disaster for Stanford if they let this game get out of hand early.

It's certain that Washington will be looking to bounce back and put up a big number on the scoreboard after last week, but they still managed to turn the ball over and keep Arizona State in the game. Stanford was able to capitalize on the mistakes of Colorado and keep themselves in the football game, so who's to say they can't do something similar against Michael Penix and the Huskies? If Stanford can force costly turnovers and keep the Huskies at bay, look for them to put together another upset opportunity at home.

Final Washington-Stanford Prediction & Pick

Last week, the betting line for Stanford vs. UCLA was slightly lower due to the Cardinal's recent performance against Colorado. Clearly, that number was undersold and Stanford was blown out at home. This betting line may have some recency bias behind it considering the Huskies' offensive struggles last week. Aside from that, Washington has been crushing teams like this and there's no reason they shouldn't cover this spread here.

Washington is 3-3-1 ATS this year and they've had to deal with some wide betting spreads. I expect the Huskies to come out of the gates angry and wanting to take it out on this Stanford team. If UCLA was able to dominate by 30+ points, we should see Penix and Washington hang up a big number in this one. For our prediction, let's go with the Washington Huskies to cover this spread and win by at least 30.

Final Washington-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Washington Huskies -26.5 (-120)