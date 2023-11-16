Robert Griffin III has a lot of faith in Washington football QB Michael Penix Jr. after he placed him over Jordan Travis and Bo Nix.

The Heisman trophy race is starting to heat up as bowl season nears. A lot of experts have their favorites and some professional athletes have even started backing up the player who they think is more deserving. Robert Griffin III is one of these former players. His list includes a notable amount of players that span from Washington football's Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix all the way to Jordan Travis.

The order for Robert Griffin III's Heisman trophy frontrunners has Michael Penix Jr. on the top. The offensive engine for the Washington football squad has led the squad to a flawless ten-win record. Their most recent victory made Utah crumble. Penix notched an insane 332 passing yards which were all darted to his weapons. Two lasers to the end zone also sealed the win for the Washington football squad as they moved up the standings.

His efficiency leaves a lot to be desired. He threw 18 incomplete passes while attempting 42 of them throughout the whole four quarters. But, his air attack with the Washington football squad is lethal which places him atop other insanely talented players.

Bo Nix sits at number two in Griffin's standings. He just led Dan Lanning's team to a massive win over Caleb Williams in the Trojans. All of this notched them a nine-win record. The quarterback out of the LSU football program ranked third on the list because of his contributions to their seven entries in the win column. Marvin Harrison Jr. comes fourth after having a massive year for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. Finally, Jordan Travis rounds out the list while ranking only at number five. This might be a little low for him given how he led FSU to 10 wins with no losses.