The USC football defense did not perform well against Washington, and the result clearly had a big effect on Mason Cobb.

The USC football team came into this season with Pac-12 title and College Football Playoff aspirations, but they are going to fall short of those goals. The Trojans came close last season as they were a win in the Pac-12 title game away from achieving both of those goals, but they lost to Utah, and they fell out of playoff contention with the loss. A lot of people thought that this would be the year for USC, but they haven't been able to get the job done on defense. The Trojans lost a heartbreaker against Washington on Saturday, and that was their third loss of the season. It is another disappointing season for USC football.

USC put up a good fight against the Huskies, but the defense couldn't slow down Michael Penix Jr. and that high-powered Washington offense. The Trojans were able to score a lot of points, but they lost 52-42, and they are now 7-3 on the season.

Linebacker Mason Cobb was recently asked about what he saw on film from the Washington loss, and his response highlights how frustrated he is with the performance of the USC defense.

“I didn’t watch film,” Mason Cobb said, according to a tweet from Ahmad Akkaoui. “Moved on from that game.”

In that game, Washington had 10 drives not including taking a knee on the final two plays of the game. On those 10 drives, Washington scored touchdowns on seven, kicked a field goal on one, threw an interception in the end zone on one and punted on one. The USC defense simply has to be better. You can't get two stops in a game and expect to have a chance to win, even when you have an offense that is as good as their's.

After the loss, USC football fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. It will be interesting to see how this defense responds this weekend when the Trojans hit the road to take on Oregon, another explosive offense.