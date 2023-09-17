The Washington football team is ranked in the top ten largely on the strength of its passing game led by Michael Penix Jr. The Indiana football transfer has been lighting up the scoreboard since transferring to the Pac-12 school that will be in the Big Ten next season.

The Huskies traveled to East Lansing on Saturday to take on future conference foe Michigan State football in a preview of things to come for the Pacific Coast program.

Penix Jr. was listed with at +1600 last month in the Heisman odds and has since improved them according to most analysts. Other predictions have Penix Jr. throwing for at least 5,000 yards this season thanks in large part to Washington football's incredibly deep receiving corps.

On Saturday against Michigan State football, Penix Jr. took it upon himself to show the country, and fans across the Big Ten, what he's capable of in a scintillating performance.

Michael Penix Jr. is making his CASE for Heisman and it’s only HALFTIME: • 20/25 (80%)

• 375 passing yards

• 4 passing TD’s

• 158.33 passer rating This puts Penix on pace for 750 passing yards and 8 passing TD’s by the end of the game. 750 passing yards in a single game… pic.twitter.com/yX29c7dHAK — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 16, 2023

“He’s the front runner right now. They don’t like repeats. Williams has to DESTROY Penix to be the favorite, and he isn’t…as of now,” one fan said in response to the performance.

“Pac 12 is on fire this year,” another fan said of Penix Jr.'s surprising road performance on Saturday.

The Washington football star finished with 474 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Huskies on the day. He did most of his work before halftime before putting things on cruise control to finish the game off.

While Michigan State football is far from a squad of world beaters this season, especially in the wake of Mel Tucker leaving the program, it was a quality road win for a team that is growing up in front of the college football world.

Next up is a matchup with the California Golden Bears as part of a schedule leading up to a November 4 showdown with Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans that could decide the Heisman winner this season.