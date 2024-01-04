Michael Penix Jr. will be ready for what Jim Harbaugh and Michigan will throw at them.

If there is anyone who knows the Michigan football defensive schemes, it is Michael Penix Jr. The Washington football quarterback had already dealt with these schemes and won over the Wolverines. Now, he gets to do the same thing again, albeit in the national title game of the College Football Playoff. Will he be ready to terrorize Jim Harbaugh's secondary and outgun JJ McCarthy?

Michael Penix Jr. was asked if he would have a repeat performance of his quarterback prowess against Michigan the same way he did in Indiana. His answer was very simple and posited that the Washington football squad could be ready for anything thrown at them by Jim Harbaugh, via Paul Harvey of Saturday Out West.

“Nothing that happened before will carry over to what we have to prepare for come Monday. But I’m just super excited for the opportunity. I know my guys will be ready,” the Huskies' offensive engine declared.

The Washington football quarterback also knows that this Michigan defense will change from how they dealt with Alabama, “That’s a good team over there. They’re coached up very well. But we’re going to be ready for the challenge. They mix up the picture quite a bit. They try to get the quarterback off his mark. But we’ll be ready for it. We know that.”

There are still a lot of days left for this Washington football squad to get ready. But, their quarterback seems ready to go toe-to-toe with JJ McCarthy already. Will he come out as a national champion after this College Football Playoff final?