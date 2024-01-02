Washington football quarterback Michael Penix Jr. says his team isn't done after heading to the national championship with a win over Texas.

Washington football quarterback Michael Penix Jr. wants the college football world to know that his team is as good as advertised. The quarterback sent a strong message after Washington's Sugar Bowl win over Texas. Penix Jr. responded to a question if he had played his best game at Washington yet.

“Nah, we got one more to go,” Penix Jr. said, per the ESPN Instagram account.

Penix Jr. led Washington a thrilling 37-31 victory over Texas in a national semi-final game. He finished the game with a spectacular performance, throwing for 430 yards on 29-for-38 passing. He finished the contest with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Washington football needed every ounce of production they could get from him to outlast the Texas Longhorns in the game.

Penix. Jr. also got the job done on the ground. He carried the ball three times for 31 yards, an average of more than 10 yards a carry. The Huskies are now a perfect 14-0 on the season as they slide into the College Football Playoff championship game against Michigan on Monday.

It's been such a special year for Washington. The Huskies won the Pac-12 conference for the first time since 2018, and are going to the championship game in its final season as a member of the Pac-12. Washington joins Oregon and several other schools headed to the Big Ten in 2024.

Washington football hasn't won a national championship since 1991. The school must get by their future Big Ten Conference partner, the Michigan Wolverines, to bring back a national championship trophy to the Pacific Northwest. Michigan is also undefeated at 14-0 entering the national championship game, following a 27-20 overtime win over Alabama in the semi-final.